Jade Chang
Senior
Jade Chang, daughter of Candace and John Chang, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Centennial High School and a starter for the CHS Bowling Team.
This season, she had a high game of 167 and an average of 138.
Chang grew up bowling with her grandparents and recalled the special memory of going New Year’s Eve bowling every year. “I’ve always loved bowling in general,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My inspiration… stems from my desire to do better than I did in a previous match.”
One of her top role models in life is her mother, Candace. “She is the bravest, strongest, kindest and most amazing person in my life,” she said. “She never gives up on anything and is always pushing me to be the best version of myself.”
CHS Bowling Coach Paula Watson said of Chang, “This is her fourth year bowling and is a leader on the team. She is quiet, kind and caring, a hard worker and very supportive of her teammates.”
Chang describes herself as motivated, hardworking, caring and determined. When she’s not in class or at the bowling alley, she enjoys styling hair and doing makeup for her friends and family, writing songs and shopping.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to attend cosmetology school to get her cosmetology license. She hopes to practice hair styling, makeup, facials, nails and more. One day she would like to work for Hollywood Studios.
