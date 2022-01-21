Tanner Lee
Sophomore
Tanner Lee, son of Judone and Tuvara Lee, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Centennial High School and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of guard for the team.
This season, he said his biggest highlights were scoring 28 points and shooting seven 3-pointers.
Lee started playing basketball when he was 8 years old. When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing, he said he is focusing on getting to the place where his basketball career can help him buy his mother, father and brother their dream home.
CHS Boys Basketball Coach Jeremy Moore said of Lee, “Tanner had a great game against Smyrna High School, scoring 28 points and seven rebounds... Tanner has an outstanding attitude and is a great teammate.”
His top role model is the late Kobe Bryant, a professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers. “He’s the most hardworking player,” Lee said.
When he’s not competing, Lee enjoys watching TV shows and playing video games.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to continue his athletic career at the collegiate level.
