Victoria Voronkina-Yitzchaki
Senior
Victoria Voronkina-Yitzchaki, daughter of Anya Voronkina and Yaniv Yitzchaki, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Centennial High School and a member of the Girls Tennis Team. She is the No. 1 seed for singles and doubles.
Voronkina-Yitzchaki was awarded the All District Team Award her freshman and junior year, seeded No. 1 for the Regional Tournament for doubles, and No. 1 on the CHS team all four years.
She started playing tennis after her mother introduced her to it at the age of four. She said since then, she has continued to love the sport.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Seeing the improvements in my overall ability to play the sport” and “the feeling of winning against people I didn’t think I could beat.”
Her top role models in life are her coaches. “They have trained me to reach my true potential and be the best tennis player I can be.”
Voronkina-Yitzchaki describes herself as passionate, resilient and determined.
CHS Tennis Coach Keeley McGrath said of her, “She is such a beautiful tennis player. Her mom Anya played No. 1 singles at Lipscomb for three years and is an inspiration for Victoria who has now played four years at Centennial High School. She is our No. 1 girls singles player and recently she defeated Ravenwood’s No. 1. We are honored to have her and I am proud to coach an outstanding tennis player as Victoria Voronkina.”
When she’s not competing, she spends her time volunteering, thrifting, working at her part-time job and hanging with friends and family.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a degree in finance. One day she would like to have a career as a chief financial officer or personal finance advisor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.