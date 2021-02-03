Alex Ables
Senior
Alex Ables, son of Jennifer and Alan Ables, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Centennial High School and captain of the Wrestling Team. This season, he has a record of 24-0.
Ables started wrestling when he was in the 3rd grade after his older brothers encouraged him to try it.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I hate losing… there is nothing I hate more than losing.”
CHS Wrestling Coach Philip Pelkey said of Ables:
Alex is 24-0 this year with 18 pins and is ranked number three in the state of Tennessee with wins over number four, five and six. He is a four-time captain and has led his team to the state duals three straight years placing 4th and 5th as a team. Alex placed 6th at State in 2019 and 3rd in State in 2020. Alex is everything you want in a captain… he is an example of what a student athlete should aspire to be. [He] has sacrificed so much of himself to the team and really helped every younger wrestler on the team.
One of his top role models in life is his mother, Jennifer. “She can do absolutely anything she sets her mind to,” he said. “She is a hard worker and doesn’t stop until she gets everything perfect.”
When he’s not on the mat, Ables spends his time fishing and hanging out with friends.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to attend The University of Tennessee-Knoxville to pursue a major in mechanical engineering.
