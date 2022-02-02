Hailey Knecht
Senior
Hailey Knecht, daughter of Judi and Ryan Knecht, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Centennial High School and a member of the Dance Team.
Knecht said that her top highlights were competing in competitions with her team and going to UDA Dance Camp.
Knecht started taking dance classes at a young age and has been at it ever since. When asked what keeps her motivated to train and compete she said, “My coaches inspire me to work hard and be my best.”
CHS Dance Team Coach, Natalie Coffin, said of Knecht, “Hailey is a co-captain on the Dance Team this year, and she is an incredible leader. She encourages and inspires her teammates to always be their best. Hailey sets a wonderful example to the team by working hard, putting in the extra time and effort outside of practice, and never giving up. This is her fourth year on the team and I can’t wait to watch her shine on the nationals stage one last time in February.”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Judi. She said she admires her for her work ethic and dedication.
Knecht describes herself as supportive, as she is always trying to be there to encourage her teammates. When she’s not competing with her team, she enjoys modeling and teaching dance classes.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a degree in early childhood education.
