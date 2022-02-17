Dylan Williams
Senior
Dylan Williams, son of Heather and Chad Williams, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Centennial High School and a member of the Hockey Team. He plays the position of right wing.
This season, Williams said his biggest highlight was scoring a game winning goal in a game against Independence High School.
Williams started playing hockey after going to watch an NHL game in Colorado and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “To better myself and see how far I can push myself.”
CHS Hockey Coach Seth Lake said of Williams, “Senior Dylan Williams lead our Cougar Hockey Club in scoring this season with 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points in 20 games including a goal last night in our regular season finale.”
His top role model in life is his grandfather. “[He] taught me about importance of hard work,” he said.
When he’s not competing, he enjoys fishing and hunting.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to attend West Virginia University.
