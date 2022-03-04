Jonathan Henschel
Senior
Jonathan Henschel, son of Connie and Tim Henschel, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Centennial High School and a member of the Swim Team.
His top highlight for the season was placing 4th in the state.
Henschel started swimming in elementary school at the YMCA and said he remembers starting competitive swim in 2nd grade. When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing after all these years he said, “Teammates and knowing my family cares.”
His top role models in life are his swim coaches. “They teach me life lessons I use outside of swim,” he said.
CHS Swim Coach Camryn Curry said of Henschel, “Senior Jonathan Henschel has been a member of the team all four years and is a region and state qualifier finalist. He was awarded the honor of bringing the famous swim Cougar picture by his team for his team spirit and enthusiasm.”
Henschel describes himself as determined, motivated and inspired. When he’s not in school or competing in swim, he enjoys playing volleyball and spending time with family.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to continue is swim career at Queens University of Charlotte and pursue a major in psychology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.