Sheraton Foster
Senior
Sheraton Foster, daughter of Fatima and Anthony Foster, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Centennial High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of point guard.
This season, she achieved a season high with 21 points and nine assists in a game against Mt. Pleasant High School.
Foster said her interest in the sport came from her parents who both, at one time, played basketball. She decided to try it at the age of 8. “I guess you can say the rest is history,” she said. “I fell in love.”
When asked what inspires her to train and compete she said, “God and my family inspire me every day. Knowing God has provided me with his love allows me to play to the best of my ability while also giving him glory. With that and the constant support of my family, I feel I can conquer anything.”
CHS Girls Basketball Coach Bruce Hamilton said of Foster, “She is a true teammate. She is very consistent with her work ethic. We are very grateful for her and her leadership.”
Her biggest role model in life is her grandmother, who she calls her best friend. She said she admires her for her strength, wisdom and grace. “I know if I have half the strength she has I will be alright,” she said.
Foster describes herself as humble, dedicated and passionate. When she’s not competing, she enjoys playing the drums and piano and watching TV.
After graduating from CHS, she hopes to receive a basketball scholarship and pursue a career in sports media and journalism.
