Makayla Ridley
Senior
Makayla Ridley, daughter of Courtney Palmer and Robert Ridley, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Centennial High School and a member of the Varsity Volleyball Team. She plays the position of outside hitter.
This season, Ridley said her biggest highlight was becoming one of the top scorers at the senior night game against Independence High School.
She started playing when she was in 5th grade, just for fun. She said ever since then, she’s thoroughly enjoyed it.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates, coaches and parents inspired me. They pushed me to be my best, never give up, and always encouraged me.”
One of her top role models in life is her coach, Maribel Fantoni. “She has coached me since 7th grade and taught me so much,” she said. “She motivates everyone to have fun and made me into the player I am today.”
Fantoni said of Ridley, “I am so excited to submit Makayla Ridley for Athlete of the Week. She is not only a talented athlete, but an excellent teammate who cares deeply for the team and works hard. She struggled last year and was not planning on coming back to play volleyball anymore. Her confidence was low. I’m very proud of her accomplishments this season. She did not give up.”
Ridley describes herself as hardworking and trustworthy. When she’s not on the court, she likes to spend her time listening to music and creating art.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to go to the University of Louisville and then to dental school. One day, she plans to become an orthodontist.
