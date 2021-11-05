Brendan Jones
Junior
Brendan Jones, son of Tami and Paul Jones, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Centennial High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of wide receiver.
Jones said his biggest highlight happened this season in a game against Franklin High where he went 164 yards and scored a touchdown.
He started playing football at the age of 7 and joined the Franklin Cowboys in 4th grade.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “What inspires me to train and compete are the people that support me and want me to succeed… also the people that doubt me.”
CHS Football Coach Matt Kriesky said of Jones, “Brendan has been a huge asset to the football program this season. He is a leader on and off the field for us this year.”
His top role model in life is his father, Paul. He said he appreciates him for always pushing him forward and leading him in the right direction. “I couldn’t ask for a better role model.”
Jones describes himself as resilient and persevering. When he isn’t competing, he enjoys spending time with friends and traveling.
After graduating from CHS, Jones hopes to continue his football career at the collegiate level.
