Joe Nelson
Senior
Joe Nelson, son of Janice and David Nelson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Centennial High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the positions of outside linebacker, safety and tight end.
This season, he said his top highlight was defeating Franklin High School and having a winning season. He had 80 tackles, five pass-breakups and two sacks.
Nelson started playing football at a young age with the Franklin Cowboys and also attended the Centennial Youth Football camps. He said he “instantly fell in love with the sport.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Something that inspires me while I train and compete is being the best player I can be and doing everything I can to help the team win.”
CHS Head Football Coach Matt Kriesky said of him, “Joe has great leadership skills on and off the football field. He did an outstanding job leading us to a winning season and a victory over Franklin this year.”
His biggest role model in life is his father, David. “He is the hardest working person I know,” he said. “He taught me everything I know about the game of football.” He added that he’s inspired by his work ethic and thankful for all of the life lessons.
Nelson describes himself as competitive and hardworking. When he’s not on the field, he enjoys spending time with friends and playing basketball.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to attend college.
