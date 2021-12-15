Trevor Littlejohn
Sophomore
Trevor Littlejohn, son of Scott and Meghan Littlejohn, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Centennial High School and a member of the Bowling Team.
His highest score in a game is 255.
Littlejohn credits his brother for his interest in the game. “My brother was heavily interested in bowling and I got roped into it,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My teammates on the bowling team inspire me. They have all grown so much so quickly. It makes me want to do even better.”
One of his top role models in life is his brother. “He always inspired me to do my best and try my hardest at whatever I do,” he said.
CHS Bowling Coach Paula Watson Clevenger said of him, “He will be bowling in the TSSAA Individual State Qualifiers. He is driven, a hard worker and keeps up with his academic studies.”
Littlejohn describes himself as funny and hardworking. When he’s not in class or at the bowling alley, he enjoys playing video games and knitting.
After graduating from CHS, he said he sees a future in architecture or bowling.
