Will Maher
Freshman
Will Maher, son of Monica Maher and Edmund Maher II, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at Centennial High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Cross Country Team. He has a personal record of 18:58 in the 5k.
Maher said his interest in running started in elementary school, but after being encouraged by his coach, became a lot more intense in middle school.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The process of lowering your personal best and seeing concrete improvement.”
CHS Cross Country Coach Phillip Pelkey said of Maher, “Will has earned a spot on the varsity team and is a top 5 runner for the team. Will is an extremely hard working young man that gives 100 percent every time he comes to practice. He does all the things that you ask your athletes to do and does it the right way. Will also is a member of the Centennial Wrestling Team and has six A’s and one B on his first report card.”
His top role models are the senior members of the team. He said he looks up to them for their resilience and constant motivational support.
He describes himself as positive and hard working. When he isn’t competing he enjoys gaming, playing football and wrestling.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to continue his running career in college and pursue a career in the IT field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.