Tytus Tagatauli
Sophomore
Tytus Tagatauli, son of Annelise and Shaun Tagatauli, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Centennial High School and a member of the Boys Basketball Team.
This season, Tagatauli said that his top highlight was scoring the game winning basket in a game against one of their rivals, Brentwood High School.
He started playing basketball when he was only in the 2nd grade and has been competing ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “A championship trophy” and “goals that need to be accomplished.”
CHS Boys Basketball Coach, Jeremy Moore, said of Tagatauli, “Tytus Tagatauli hit the game winning 3-pointer versus Brentwood… He is a team player and a great asset.”
His biggest role model in life is his father, Shaun. “He works so hard,” he said. “I just want his work ethic.”
Tagatauli describes himself as talented and said he is always working to figure out how to best use his talents. When he’s not on the court, he enjoys playing videogames in his free time.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to attend Brigham Young University.
