Young Ko
Freshman
Young Ko, daughter of Inhee Choi and Doyuen Ko, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Centennial High School and a member of the Junior Varsity Cheerleading Team.
Ko said her friends were the main factor in her start in cheer. She said she thought about it and it seemed fun, so she decided to try out.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My friends and my brother.”
CHS Junior Varsity Cheer Coach Lauren Harby said of Ko, “Young is only a 9th grader, but has already proven herself a great leader. She supports her teammates in all areas and is a hard worker on the Centennial JV Cheer Squad.”
One of her top role models is her previous competitive cheer coach, Coach Becky. “She taught me discipline and that I need to work harder than anyone else in order to achieve my goals,” she said.
Ko describes herself as energetic. When she’s not cheering, she enjoys spending her free time singing.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to pursue a career as an interior designer or singer/songwriter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.