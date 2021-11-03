Ethan Grow
Junior
Ethan Grow, son of Jennifer and Jonathan Grow, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Centennial High School and a member of the Boys Cross Country Team.
This season, he ran a 17:16 5k and achieved 5th place out of 154.
Grow said that his start in the sport came from his parents, who strongly encouraged he try it out. However, over time, he said that he’s now so glad that they did.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My goal is to go to a D1 track and cross country team.”
One of his top role models in life is Norwegian middle-distance runner and gold medal winner, Jakob Ingebrigsten. “He inspired me to run distance mainly because of his age,” he said.
CHS Cross Country Coach Philip Pelkey said of Grow, “Ethan has been our best runner on the team this season. He works extremely hard and has been our top point scorer. He has shown huge growth and improvement this year.”
Grow describes himself as hydrated, dedicated and competitive. When he’s not competing in Cross Country, he enjoys playing soccer and creating art.
After graduating from CHS, he hopes to attend The University of Tennessee-Knoxville and continue his running career there.
