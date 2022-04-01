Jason Bennett
Junior
Jason Bennett, son of Jennifer Bennett, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Centennial High School and a member of the Baseball Team. He plays the positions of catcher and short stop.
He started playing baseball when he was only 4 years old and has been at it ever since. When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing, he said his grandfather keeps him motivated.
CHS Baseball Coach Rob Baughman said of Bennett, “Jason is a three-year starter for the CHS baseball team. He has played multiple positions including catcher and shortstop. He is leading the team now hitting 444. He is also a leader off the field as well and will excel in all he does.”
He also said he considers his grandfather to be his biggest role model in life. “He taught me how to play and love the game since I was little.”
Bennett describes himself as hardworking, dedicated and punctual. When he’s not competing, he enjoys watching baseball, fishing, and working on the farm.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to continue his baseball and academic careers in college.
