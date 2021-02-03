Meghan Carlson
Senior
Meghan Carlson, daughter of Michelle and Brian Carlson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Centennial High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Soccer Team. She plays the position of centerback.
This season she made the All-District team and was named MVP of the team for the year. The team also made it to the district finals and Carlson was able to beat Franklin High for her first time.
Carlson credits her older brothers, Gabe and Ben, for her start in the sport. “I wanted to be just like them when we were little,” she said. “So with that, I started playing soccer at the age of 3 and started playing club soccer at the age of 7.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My family and friends inspire me to train and compete. I don’t ever want to let them down so that desire and drive makes me want to get better every time I play. My desire to win and my competitiveness make me want to train hard… because I hate to lose.”
CHS Girls Soccer Coach Marylynn Williams sad of her, “Meghan was instrumental in our success and our post season run. She is the glue that holds the back line together. Her knowledge of the game, presence on the field and intensity during the matches are some of the best on the team.”
Her top role models in life are her mother and father. She looks up to them for their work ethic and positivity.
Carlson describes herself as competitive, hardworking and determined. When she’s not on the field, she enjoys spending her time with family and friends, and skiing.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to go to Mississippi State University to study exercise science.
