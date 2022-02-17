Tyra Petway
Senior
Tyra Petway, daughter of Emily Nesbitt and Timothy Petway, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Centennial High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of forward.
This season, her biggest highlight was when she and her teammates defeated Franklin High School for the first time in over four years.
Petway started playing basketball in 7th grade after the coach asked her to join. When asked what keeps her motivated to train and compete she said, “My parents have always inspired me to shoot for the stars. They have always pushed me to do my best and be the best me I can be.”
CHS Girls Basketball Coach Bruch Hamilton said of Petway, “Tyra is a very caring teammate and a wonderful verbal leader. She is a very physical and mature player. We appreciate her very much.”
Her top role models in life are her parents. “They are two of the strongest people I know and they never give up on anything,” she said.
Petway describes herself as determined, hardworking, loyal, compassionate, personable and confident. When she’s not on the court, she enjoys spending her free time drawing.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to continue her basketball career at the collegiate level.
