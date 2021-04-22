Cannon Plowman
Junior
Cannon Plowman, son of Carrie and Lee Plowman, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Centennial High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Baseball Team. He plays the position of right field.
This season, Plowman hit a home run against Independence High School, something he is very proud of.
His start in the sport was natural; he recalls playing it with friends in his neighborhood before ever pursuing it seriously.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “What inspires me… is making sure I don’t let my friends down.”
CHS Baseball Coach Rob Baughman said of Plowman, “Cannon hit close to 500 last week with his first-ever home run against Independence! He is leading the team right now in batting and is an excellent leader on and off the field.”
One of his top role models in life is his father, Lee. He said he looks up to him for his work ethic. “No one works harder than him,” he said.
Plowman describes himself as persistent and hardworking. When he’s not on the baseball field, he enjoys spending his free time fishing and hunting.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to continue his baseball career in college.
