Caroline Morphy
Sophomore
Caroline Morphy, daughter of David and Kelly Morphy, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Centennial High School and a swimmer in the Special Olympics.
Her top highlights in the Special Olympics are placing 1st in the 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke and 50-meter freestyle relay.
Morphy started swimming in 2017 and immediately enjoyed the sport and trying different strokes.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said that she wants to do well and push herself harder each week.
She describes herself as outgoing, kind and helpful. When she’s not competing, she likes spending her time outside and being active. She also loves creating art.
One of her teachers at CHS, Megan Hoeffler, said of her, “Caroline is a phenomenal student and athlete. She works her hardest in everything she does while motivating others along the way. She is the best!”
After graduating from CHS, she plans to work with other special needs children to help them achieve success. She would like to focus on helping them through sign language and electronics.
