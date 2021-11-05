Isabella McCutchan
Sophomore
Isabella McCutchan, daughter of Brandi and Philip McCutchan, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Centennial High School and a member of the Golf Team.
This season, she qualified for the Regional Golf Tournament.
When asked what keeps her motivated to train and compete she said, “My teammates and friends I’ve made while playing.”
CHS Golf Coach Jay Dalgarn said of McCutchan, “Isabella is a talented golfer who works on her game all year round. She’s a great leader on the girls golf team and is always there to encourage others to do their best.”
One of her top role models in life is professional golfer Lexi Thompson. She said she looks up to her for her hard work, no matter how well she plays.
When she’s not in school or competing on the golf course, she enjoys spending her free time reading.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to attend college. She is currently undecided on where she will attend.
