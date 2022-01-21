Harper Kline
Senior
Harper Kline, daughter of Jennifer and Mitchell Kline, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Centennial High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of shooting guard for the team.
This season, Kline said her top highlight was scoring 20 points against Nolensville High School.
She started playing basketball at the age of 5 after her mom signed her up to play in a league at the YMCA. She said at first, she did not enjoy the sport. She took a break after her first year playing, picked it back up when she was 8 years old and has loved it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates inspire me to work hard and compete because we’ve all been together for a while and we are basically a big family. So I am motivated to play well for them.”
CHS Girls Basketball Coach Bruce Hamilton said of Kline, “Harper is a very dependable and reliable player and teammate. She is a great representation of Centennial High School. As a senior, she has had to make a position change and has met this challenge with such a great attitude.”
Her biggest role models in life are her parents, Jennifer and Mitchell. She said she looks up to them for their work ethics and for their constant encouragement. “They are such loving, caring people who show me unconditional love and support all the time,” she said. “I wouldn’t be the person I am without them.”
Kline describes herself as passionate and determined. When she’s not competing on the court, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, running, and reading.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to attend The University of Kentucky or The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. She would like to major in exercise science or communications.
