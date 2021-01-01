Shelby Hampton
Junior
Shelby Hampton, daughter of Melissa Hampton and Ken Hampton, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Centennial High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Cross Country Team.
This season at the Huntsville Southern Showcase, Hampton ran her best race of the season with a time of 22:45 in the 5k. “It was an amazing course and everyone had a good time,” she said.
Hampton’s start in the sport was like many young athletes—in 6th grade, several of her friends were trying out and she decided it would be fun. Excitingly, she ended up loving it.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I train because I love the feeling of working hard and seeing improvements. My teammates also motivate me to run and get faster. We all work together and push each other.”
Her top role model in life is professional runner, Shalane Flanagan. She said she admires her for her grit and perseverance as a runner.
Hampton describes herself as determined. “I never give up,” she said.
CHS Cross Country Coach Marcy Bove said of Hampton:
Shelby has been a valued team member for three years. Her dedication to the team and her work ethic have continued to shine. Shelby works hard not just at practice, but does what it takes outside of practice and races to consistently improve her performance and those of the team’s as well. She is always asking what she can do to be a stronger runner, and her positive attitude about all things is a blessing to her fellow teammates and coaches. We are very grateful to have Shelby on our team and look forward to watching her running career continue.
When she’s not competing, Hampton enjoys shopping, spending time with friends, cooking, eating, and drinking coffee.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to go to college to study a topic in the field of science.
