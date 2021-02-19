Sam Dodson
Junior
Sam Dodson, son of Katie and Joshua Dodson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Centennial High School and a member of the Bowling Team.
This season, he bowled a 645 in the district finals. He averaged 215 per game with a score of 238 and 234 in two out of three games to help Centennial beat Franklin High. Dodson cites these accomplishments as some of his biggest highlights this year.
Dodson credits his father and aunt for his start in bowling. His aunt bowled for Franklin High, which he said got him interested in bowling at a very young age. “I learned how to bowl, but I never really took it seriously until I started going bowling with my friends frequently at the beginning of last year,” he said. “I started taking [it] seriously and have been practicing constantly to get better ever since.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “When practicing, I focus on bowling better games more frequently to get more consistent and to reduce nerves by getting used to bowling better games. When competing, I strive to win every game, which inspires me to play at my highest level.”
CHS Bowling Coach Paula Watson Clevenger said of him, “Sam joined the Bowling Team this year as a junior. He is also a CHS soccer player. He excels in academics and has been a real asset to the CHS Bowling Team. Sam is a natural athlete and will be successful in anything he dedicates himself to in the future.”
One of his top role models in life is his father. He said he appreciates him for all of his support and for teaching him to never give up. “I ask him for all the advice he can give me, and it helps me understand how to live my life to the fullest.”
Dodson describes himself as competitive, understanding and smart. When he’s not at the lanes, he enjoys playing soccer, and trying new sports like Spikeball and beach volleyball.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to go to college. He is considering Vanderbilt University and Georgia Institute of Technology.
