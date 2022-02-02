Patrick Styblo
Junior
Patrick Styblo, son of Katie and Dave Styblo, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Centennial High School and a member of the Wrestling Team. He competes in the 220 weight class.
Styblo is ranked 4th in the state with a 35-5 record, both of which are achievements he is very proud of as he has only been wrestling three years.
He said his wrestling journey was pretty unexpected, as he had never played a contact sport before. He played tennis, but decided to follow in his father’s footsteps his freshman year and try wrestling.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Well, I’d say my team inspires me. They are my family and I love them all so much. I never want to let them down and always want to give it my all. I also want to show that you can be a good wrestler if you put in work, even if you haven’t been doing it for years.”
CHS Wrestling Coach, Philip Pelkey, said of Styblo, “In addition to working hard at wrestling, he takes honors and AP courses, keeping a GPA of over 4.0. Patrick is a valuable member of our wrestling team as well as all of CHS.”
When asked to name a role model, Styblo said he doesn’t really have one but that he has a friend he really appreciates. “He works his butt off at school and work, yet he is the kindest, funny, sweet person ever,” he said. “He’s humble and always is enjoyable to be around. I’d say I just respect him very much…”
Styblo describes himself as athletic, funny, caring, friendly, meticulous and kind. When he’s not competing on the mat, he enjoys mountain biking, hiking, kayaking and building hiking trails.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to go to college and then trade school to become a mechanical engineer, mechanic or start his own car detailing business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.