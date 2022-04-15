Nolan Wells
Senior
Nolan Wells, son of Natasha and Jonathan Wells, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Centennial High School and a member of the Boys Baseball Team. He plays the positions of short stop and pitcher.
In his time competing, Wells said one of his top highlights was hitting a walk-off hit in a game against Franklin High School.
Wells started playing baseball because of his drive and hard work ethic. He said the motivation behind continuing to compete is to play college baseball.
His biggest role model in life is professional baseball player, Trevor Bauer. Bauer pitches for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Wells describes himself as determined, saying that if he wants something he will always go for it.
CHS Baseball Coach Rob Baughman said of Wells, “Nolan is having a great season so far. HE is batting .389 and hitting over 500 in just the last three games… He is an exciting player to watch.”
When he’s not competing, he enjoys golfing and fishing.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to continue his baseball career at Freed-Hardeman University.
