Isaac Harvill
Sophomore
Isaac Harvill, son of Jay and Amy Harvill, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Centennial High School and a competitor in the Special Olympics. He competes in swimming, dance and soccer.
In his past two swim meets, Harvill has won four gold medals and four silver medals. This is an impressive feat, considering he only started swimming with the Special Olympics Stingrays eight months ago.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “winning the gold medals.”
CHS teacher, Megan Hoeffler, said of him, “Isaac is a huge Titans and Preds fan… He is very active and a great dancer! Isaac is the best!”
His top role model in life is his older brother, Kenton. He said that growing up, he watched his brother play sports in high school and knew he wanted to follow in his footsteps.
Harvill describes himself as competitive. However, when he’s not competing he enjoys going to the movies and playing on his iPad.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to attend college. As he is only a sophomore, he is still currently undecided on where he will attend.
