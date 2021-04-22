Kyleigh Burgett
Junior
Kyleigh Burgett, daughter of Farrah and Brad Burgett, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Centennial High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Softball Team. She plays the position of shortstop.
This season, her biggest highlights were defeating Franklin High and hitting over 500.
Burgett started playing at the age of 6 after her father signed her up for a team. When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing after all these years she said, “The ability to play collegiate softball. I am always looking for ways to get better.”
CHS Softball Coach Jeff Serbin said of Burgett, “Kyleigh has started our season strong. She hit .553 with 5 RBI’s, three extra base hits including a home run.”
Her top role models in life are her parents. She said she looks up to them for their ability to influence her to be a better person and athlete.
When she’s not on the softball field, Burgett likes to spend her time hanging with friends and exercising.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to continue her softball career at Trevecca University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.