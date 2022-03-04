Anna Poerio
Senior
Anna Poerio, daughter of Emily Poerio and Bryan Poerio, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Centennial High School and a member of the Swim Team.
She started swimming at the age of 6 for the Franklin Flyers at the YMCA and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The calmness of practice and getting better times even by a millisecond.”
CHS Swim Coach Camryn Curry said of Poerio, “Senior Anna Poerio has been a member of the swim team all four years and a multiple year region qualifier. Since her freshman year, she is known for cheering at the end of the lane for her teammates during swim meets and being a team player.”
Her top role model in life is former competition swimmer and five-time Olympic gold medalist, Missy Franklin. She met Franklin at a swim camp when she was younger and said to this day, she still admires her.
When she’s not competing, Poerio enjoys reading, doing puzzles and cooking.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to go to college to study architecture or interior design.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.