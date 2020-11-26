John Fox
Senior
John Fox, son of Tara and Steven Fox, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Centennial High School and a member of the Golf Team.
This season, Fox said going to Regionals was his biggest highlight.
He started golfing after following in his father’s footsteps. He said his dad encouraged him to try it because of how much he loved the sport.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “That you know you can always get better.”
CHS Golf Coach Jay Dalgarn said of Fox, “John has been a member of the CHS Golf Team all four years. His 74 at Franklin Bridges District Tournament qualifies him for Regional Tournament at Greystone. John shot 76 which was a few strokes from making it to the State Tournament.”
His top role model in life is his father. He said he wants to “be just like him."
Fox describes himself as laid back and goofy.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a career in sports management.
