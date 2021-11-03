Sydnie Waller
Junior
Sydnie Waller, daughter of Darkenya and Sean Waller, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Centennial High School and a member of the Volleyball Team. She plays the positions of outside hitter, right side hitter and middle back.
This season, Waller said her top highlights were the sweeps over Harpeth Hall, Franklin High School and Christ Presbyterian Academy. She also relished in the joy of taking a set from Nolensville High, who is ranked No. 11 in the nation.
She started volleyball in third grade with one of her best friends who she said she did everything with. In seventh grade, she decided to try out for the school team and achieved a spot on the JV team.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “What inspires me to train and compete is one, my love for volleyball. I would play all day every day if I could. Also, my internal need to be the best at everything I do.”
Waller’s top role models in life are her club coach, Dan Dierking, her parents, grandparents and teammates. She said that each of these people have set great examples for who she hopes to become one day.
Waller describes herself as smart, funny, confident and creative. When she’s not competing, she enjoys reading, spending time with friends and family, shopping and riding bikes with her sister.
CHS Volleyball Coach Maribel Fantoni said of her, “Sydnie Waller has shown an outstanding performance as a six rotation player alongside her consistent hitting, blocking as well as her leadership and sportsmanship skills.”
After graduating from CHS, she hopes to continue her volleyball career at a Division I school. One day, she said she hopes to either coach or play professionally.
