Kaycie Mullens, daughter of Stacey and Barry Mullens, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Fairview High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of point guard.
This season, she said her top highlights were having 10 assists and three steals in a game against Dickson County High School, and scoring 11 points in a game against Community High School.
She started playing basketball when she was only 5 years old. By the age of 9, she was playing on a travel team. In 6th grade, she made Varsity.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My parents have always pushed me to better myself. They inspire me to play for them.”
Her biggest role model in life is her sister, Karson. “I look up to my sister because she took her basketball career to college,” she said.
Mullens describes herself as hardworking and determined. When she’s not competing on the court, she likes to spend her free time exercising.
After graduating from FvHS, she plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University or Columbia State to study nursing.
