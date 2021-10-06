Claire Cato
Freshman
Claire Cato, daughter of Bill and Amy Cato, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Fairview High School and a member of the Golf Team.
This school year was her first year playing golf. She said going into her first season, she wanted to focus on reducing her score every match. She also learned the importance of perseverance. “The district tournament this year was my first time to play 18 holes and it rained all day,” she said. “I was able to stay positive and calm in a hard situation.”
Cato said starting golf was a next step after she wasn’t able to make the team of another sport that she loved. “As disappointing as that was, I believe God used that to introduce me to golf.” She added, “I don’t know where golf will lead me, but I am excited about the next three years.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My goal is to make it to the state tournament next year. I never get tired of working at golf. All of my other sports are team sports and I’ve enjoyed playing an individual sport and pushing myself to be better each match.”
Cato describes herself as calm, steady, resilient and quiet. When she’s not working on her golf game, she enjoys playing basketball and softball, eating Mexican food, and spending time on the lake with family.
As she is only a freshman, Cato is still taking time to figure out where she may want to attend college and what career path she will take. Now, she is considering Belmont University and a few SEC schools. She would like to study orthodontics.
