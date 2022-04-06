Jaelyn Luke
Sophomore
Jaelyn Luke, daughter of Justin Luke and Marissa Bauers, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Fairview High School and a member of the Girls Softball Team. She plays the positions of catcher, first base and third base.
This season, her batting average is a .467, her on base percentage is .574 and her fielding percentage is .993. She has had 101 plate appearances with only one strikeout, 29 RBI’s and 20 walks.
Luke credits her mother, who also used to play the sport, for her start. She started little league when she was 5 and started playing on competitive travel teams at the age of 9.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My love for the game, and amazing coaches and teammates."
FvHS Head Softball Coach, Ricky Jones, said of Luke, “Jaelyn is a leader on our team and as a catcher she is like the quarterback of the team. As a hitter she has a great eye, going almost the whole season without a strikeout!”
Her biggest role model in life is her hitting and catching instructor, Doreen Denmon. “[She] has been my hitting and catching instructor for several years and has taught me not only technical skills on the game, but so much about the mental aspects of the game,” she said. “Some of the best advice she’s given me is knowing the difference between being a good versus great player. Good players have all the talent and can compete with the best, but can never brush off the error or mistake affecting the rest of their team. Great players are able to let go of the error and move on to the next play quickly, keeping you mentally clear to compete.”
Luke describes herself as strong, independent, compassionate and a leader. When she’s not competing, she spends her time surfing and giving catching lessons to younger players.
After graduating from FvHS, she hopes to obtain a scholarship to continue playing softball in college. She is considering pursuing a degree in criminal justice.
