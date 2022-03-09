Morgan Jean
Senior
Morgan Jean, son of Jason and Annessa Jean, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Fairview High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Baseball Team. He plays positions in the outfield and is also a pitcher for the team.
This season, Jean said his top highlight was just getting to be a part of the team and help lead his teammates.
He started playing baseball when he was 5 years old and has been at it ever since. “I’ve never missed a season,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing after all of these years he said, “My faith and my family is what inspires me most. I’ve always worked for God’s will and the plan that he has for me… My family has always been in my corner and are my biggest supporters.”
His top role model in life is his older brother. He said they’ve always played the same sports and been very close. “My brother has taught me almost everything I know and has always been a shoulder to lean on.”
Jean describes himself as persistent, athletic and a leader. When he’s not competing for FvHS, he enjoys fishing, hiking and driving on back roads.
After graduating from FvHS, he plans to attend East Tennessee State University and pursue a career in supply chain management.
