Hannah Miniat
Senior
Hannah Miniat, daughter of Chandler and Rick Miniat, is a senior at Fairview High School and this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a member of the Varsity Girls Soccer Team and plays the position of forward.
This season, she scored 24 goals and had six assists. She was named the 2021 District 12 AA Offensive Player of the Year.
Miniat grew up on the soccer field watching her older siblings play. When she was three, she said she picked up the ball.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Even moments where I don’t feel like I want to get up and play, I get up and play for my team.”
One of her top role models in life is her mother. “She has pushed me to be the best me I can be and she has never given up on me,” she said.
Miniat describes herself as coachable, collaborative, driven and a team player. When she’s not on the field, she enjoys shopping, creating art and exploring new places.
After graduating from FVHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career in the fashion industry.
