Matthew Andrea
Senior
Matthew Andrea, son of Victor and Tanya Andrea, is a senior at Fairview High School and this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is the Senior Captain of the Boys Cross Country Team.
He is one of the top three runners in the Mid State Cross Country Association and achieved a season best of 17:16:47.
Andrea said he owes FVHS Cross Country and Track Coach, Coach Smith, for his start in the sport. “It has paid off handsomely for both of us,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The thrill of competing and getting better in a challenging sport.”
One of his top role models in life is his father, Victor. “He has accomplished so much and been given so little,” he said. “He inspires me and has taught me the value of working hard to earn what you want in life.”
Andrea describes himself as energetic and integrous. When he’s not competing, he enjoys submerging himself in all things sports.
After graduating from FVHS, he plans to continue his running career in college and study business. One day he would like to become a coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.