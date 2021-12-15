Cole Warden
Senior
Cole Warden, son of Stephanie Crafton and Keith Warden, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Fairview High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the positions of offensive and defensive tackle.
This season, Warden said his top highlight was having eight tackles in a game against Creek Wood High School and winning the Player of the Week ball.
He started playing when he was only 5 years old. “My dad really wanted me to, but I didn’t really understand or like football,” he said. “After my first year, it was my favorite sport.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Being a role model to the younger kids in my family and showing them hard work pays off.”
His biggest role model in life is his coach, Coach Jackson. He said he appreciates him for believing in him and helping him through his journey. “I couldn’t have asked for a better coach.”
Warden describes himself as caring, hardworking, determined and passionate. When he’s not on the football field, he enjoys spending time with friends and family, and playing 7-on-7 with his friends.
After graduating from FvHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a business degree, or attend a trade school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.