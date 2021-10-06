Jacob Carter
Sophomore
Jacob Carter, son of Becky and Jason Carter, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Fairview High School and a member of the Golf Team. He is a position one golfer.
Carter, who has achieved many wins in his golf career, credits his father for his initial interest in the sport.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I would like to make it to State and be able to continue to play after high school.”
One of his top role models in life is Dr. Jason Nash. “He’s helped me a lot and is a great teacher and golfer,” he said.
Carter describes himself as competitive, hardworking and funny. When he’s not golfing for FVHS, he enjoys water skiing, fishing, playing soccer and snowboarding.
After graduating from FVHS, he plans to attend The University of Tennessee- Knoxville to pursue a law degree.
