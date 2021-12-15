Lyla Gardner
Junior
Lyla Gardner, daughter of Eric and Jenny Gardner, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Franklin High School and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the positions of point guard and shooting guard.
She started playing basketball when she was younger with her friends and the interest grew from there.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “[It] keeps me in shape while playing the sport I love.”
Her top role model in life is her father, Eric. She said she admires him for his perseverance and continuous support.
Gardner describes herself as hardworking and a team player. When she’s not competing, she enjoys spending time with friends.
One of Gardner’s coaches said of her, “Lyla is an incredible young lady. She has a contagious energy about her that shines on the basketball court and softball field. Lyla has a bright future ahead of her and will be successful in whatever she puts her mind to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.