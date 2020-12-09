Nate Martinez
Sophomore
Nate Martinez, son of Tony and Nancy Martinez, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Independence High School and a member of the Cross Country Team.
This season, he set an IHS 5k record with a time of 15:45 and qualified for the State meet.
Martinez credits his father for his start in the sport. “My father ran in high school and college, and was still running regularly when I was growing up,” he said. “I started to run with him some days and eventually started running club at Heritage Elementary in third grade and participated in some fun runs.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I am inspired by wanting to be more than just another name on a list and I want people to have a lasting memory of me. I want to show everyone that with hard work, dedication and passion you can do anything.”
IHS Head Cross Country Coach, Luke Finley, said of Martinez:
In just two years, Nate has already become one of the most complete runners I have had the privilege to coach. It goes far beyond being our No. 1 runner or setting the school record. He is mature beyond his years and is incredibly observant and coachable. He is one of the most vocal supporters of other runners on the team, down to the very last guy on the squad. We could not be happier with his development to this point and his contribution to our program and Indy.
His top two role models in life are his parents. He said he admires his father for his continued support of his cross country career as well as his care for the family. Of his mother, he said she is passionate about her work and inspires him to do the same.
Martinez describes himself as passionate, friendly and hardworking. When he’s not running he enjoys spending his downtime walking his dog, watching Netflix and YouTube, and hanging out with friends.
After graduating from IHS, he plans to continue his running career, both in cross country and track, in college. He will pursue a career in the STEM field.
