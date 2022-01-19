Sarah Tang
Junior
Sarah Tang, daughter of Bonnie and Engtong Tang, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Independence High School and a member of the Track & Field Team and the Girls Basketball Team. She competes in the shotput and discus, and is a center for the basketball team.
Tang credits her older sister and her mother for her start in basketball. Both have played basketball and she said it made her want to try it out. Tang said one of the coaches at IHS, Carter Pillow, encouraged her to try shotput and discus.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “As I train and compete, I’m inspired by my teammates because I know they’re working hard. I am also inspired by my fear of failure.”
IHS Head Girls’ Varsity Basketball Coach, Tony Hill, said of Tang, “Sarah has shown steady improvement over the course of the season and we look for her to continue to be a force inside.”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Bonnie. “She is very hard working and has been there for me through my athletic career,” she said.
When she’s not competing, she enjoys listening to K-Pop, watching sports and reading.
After graduating from IHS, she plans to continue her athletic career at the collegiate and then professional level.
