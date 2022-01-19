Owen Ries
Senior
Owen Ries, son of Bryan and Tracey Ries, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Independence High School and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of guard.
This season, Ries said his top highlight has been making 50 3-pointers throughout the team’s 19 games.
Ries has always been involved in athletics. When he was younger, he played soccer, baseball, football and basketball, but said he fell in love with basketball. He added, “My older brother and dad both love it as much as I do.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I always have a desire to win and I never want to let my teammates down.”
His top role model in life is his father, Bryan. “He has taught me everything I know and has always been very supportive of me playing basketball.”
IHS Head Boys Varsity Basketball Coach, Mark Wilkins, said of Ries, “He is an extremely hard worker who is dedicated to the team being successful.”
Ries describes himself as humble and determined. When he’s not competing, he enjoys participating in his church’s youth group and spending time with friends.
After graduating from IHS, he plans to continue his basketball career in college and major in mathematics.
