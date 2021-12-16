Ethan Overstreet
Senior
Ethan Overstreet, son of Ryan and Shelly Overstreet, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Page High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of shooting guard.
This season, he said his top highlights were scoring 14 points and having nine rebounds in a game against Creek Wood High School.
Overstreet started playing basketball when he was very young and said that for as long as he can remember, he has loved the sport.
When asked what inspires him to stay motivated while training and competing he said, “To go further and further each year.”
His top role model in life is his father, Ryan. “He challenges me to be great and taught me everything,” he said.
PHS Basketball Coach Jared Street said of Overstreet:
Ethan is a quiet leader on our team. He demonstrates his leadership through encouraging his teammates, helping teach our younger players and leading by example. Ethan is a great teammate who daily demonstrates our program values: character, effort, discipline and love. He also makes a huge impact on the court for us through his defensive tenacity and stellar shooting. Ethan is a great young man who shows up eager to serve and learn every day.
After graduating from PHS, he plans to attend The University of Kentucky.
