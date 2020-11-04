Leigh Walters
Senior
Leigh Walters, daughter of Dorothy and Patrick Walters, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Page High School and a member of the Varsity Cross Country Team.
This season, she achieved a record personal best with a time of 17:34 in the 5k. She is also a Region 6 Large Schools Champion.
Walters said she decided to try cross country when she was in 6th grade and immediately loved the camaraderie and competitive races.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am inspired by the idea of improving myself and doing the best I can in races, as well as a love of the sport."
Walters said her top role models are a few select professional runners. She admires them for their work ethic, positivity and speed.
PHS Varsity Cross Country Shawn Carter said of Leigh, “When you mix self-discipline, determination and relentless work ethic you get Leigh Walters. She goes out strong in every race, but it is how she continues to set a brutal pace throughout the course that causes a physical and mental breakdown for most and to those who are able to hang on had better be able to battle with her through the finish. She is tough, talented, confident and races with a champion mindset.”
When she’s not running trails, she enjoys spending her time cooking, biking, and spending time with friends and family.
After graduating from PHS, she is committed to running cross country and track at Wake Forest University.
