Sophia Boutros
Freshman
Sophia Boutros, daughter of Christina and Nabil Boutros, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Page High School and a member of the Girls Cross Country and Track & Field teams.
She placed 4th in the state and was in the top 5-10 in season races. She has a best time of 18:58 in the 5k and 11:30 in the two-mile.
Boutros said that her mother and sister are her main reasons for loving the sport. Her mother is also a runner and Boutros said having her sister to run with has given them a special bond.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My team and coaches… Training and competing I want to be the absolute best I can ever be. I want to improve upon myself.”
Her top role models are her coaches, Coach Doty and Coach Carter. She said she appreciates them for always being supportive and pushing her to be her best.
Boutros describes herself as persevering.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to continue running in college and pursue a career in the medical services, coaching or working with other athletes.
