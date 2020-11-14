Macee Anway
Junior
Macee Anway, daughter of Jared and Holly Anway, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Page High School and a member of the Girls Volleyball Team. She plays the positions of setter and defensive specialist for the team.
Although the season was cut short due to COVID-19, at the time Anway was 2nd in the county for setting and 3rd for defense with 489 assists, 29 aces and 211 digs.
Anway’s start in the sport was purely accidental. “I was sleeping over at a friend’s house and the morning of volleyball tryouts she was like, ‘Just come with me…’ and I’ve loved it ever since.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Just playing the sport inspires me to train because I want to be the best I can be, and I don’t think I would enjoy it as much if I didn’t have the drive I have to want to get better.”
PHS Volleyball Coach Rick Hess says, “Macee is one of the most determined hardworking players we have seen at Page High School. She is not only a good setter but also one of the best defensive players in our state. She come into the gym every day and works to get better in every aspect of the game.”
Her top role model is one of her coaches, Laura Burk. “She has always been by my side and helped me remember why I love volleyball when I thought I didn’t anymore,” she said. “She is one of the reasons I am the player I am today.”
When she’s not on the court, she enjoys coaching volleyball to younger athletes, working out and spending time with her friends.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to continue her volleyball career in college.
