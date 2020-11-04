Jake McNamara
Junior
Jake McNamara, son of Gary and Nicole McNamara, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Page High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of quarterback for the team.
McNamara said he got his start in the sport through a position battle at school where he was named the starter.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I am a very competitive person and I love winning. I strive to be better every day and want to bring my best self for the team."
PHS Varsity Football Coach Charles Rathbone says “Jake is an extremely intelligent leader on the field and off the field. Works very hard in all that he does. Absolute joy to coach!”
His top role models in life are his brothers. “They taught me what it takes to be a man and to respond to everything life throws at you,” he said.
He describes himself as energetic and a leader. When he’s not on the field, he enjoys working out, and spending time with friends and family.
After graduating from PHS, he plans to continue his football career for the foreseeable future.
