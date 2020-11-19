Lyndsay Napier
Senior
Lyndsay Napier, daughter of Sherman and Tina Napier, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Page High School and a member of the Golf Team.
Napier credits her father for her interest in the sport. “My dad played golf in high school and enjoyed it, so he introduced me to it when I was about 11,” she said. “I really liked it and ended up playing on the Page team all throughout middle and high school.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said her parents, teammates and coaches keep her motivated.
One of her top role models in life is her father, Sherman. She looks up to him for his work ethic and devotion to his family, and said she is thankful for him introducing her to the sport of golf.
Napier describes herself as diligent, humorous and dedicated. When she’s not on the golf course, she enjoys spending her time playing piano, and spending time with her friends and family.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a degree in chemistry. One day, she hopes to work in the field of pharmaceutical research.
